Thunderstorms possible all week for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Dickson County, Montgomery County, southern Stewart County, northern Cheatham County, Houston County, and Robertson County through 2:30pm CT.

Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds.

Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon.

Wednesday through Monday

Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible throughout the week.

A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.