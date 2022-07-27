101st Airborne Division Headquarters arrives in Europe

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs

Constanta, Romania – United States Army unit, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team, are scheduled to present their unit colors in a ceremony marking their official arrival in Europe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania on July 30th.

The ceremony will be immediately followed by the “Romania/US Air and Land Showcase,” a combined U.S. Army and Romanian Army capabilities demonstration.

Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) began arriving to Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in June. The units are here in support of the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent in order to assure Allies and partners and deter further Russian aggression. In all, approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division will deploy to locations across Europe.



“Our next Rendezvous with Destiny is now upon us and at the end of July our division’s colors will be unfurled in Romania,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Once the cover on the colors is removed, the crisp and bright flag – adorned with the Screaming Eagle emblem – will be revealed for all to see. It will provide hope to our Allies, bring fear to those who would intimidate our Allies, and serve as our strength throughout our time deployed.”



Since June 6th, 1944—on the beaches of Normandy, France—this division has repeatedly answered the Nation’s call in every major conflict. Once again Screaming Eagles head to Europe. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

Timeline of Events

1530: Colors Uncasing Ceremony, the flags which represent the U.S. divisional units will be uncovered in a ceremony featuring a combined U.S. and Romanian military color guard, U.S. Soldiers in formation, and remarks by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), all against a backdrop of a robust static display of U.S. and Romanian military equipment.

1615: Romania/US Air and Land Showcase, a combined demonstration of U.S. Army and Romanian military might featuring a display of the two armies’ combined military capabilities to include attack helicopters, artillery, small arms and machine guns, tanks, combat engineers, and combat medics.

1700: Press Conference, an opportunity for accredited media to ask questions Gen. Daniel Petrescu, Chief of Defense of the Romanian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). The media will also have the opportunity to interview select U.S. Army Soldiers.

The 101st Division Uncasing Ceremony will be live streamed on the division’s FB page beginning at 3:30pm (Romanian Time)/7:30am (Central Time)—www.facebook.com/101st/