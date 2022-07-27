89.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Clarksville Police Department says First Responder Services Accessibility for Deaf/Hard of Hearing People

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is aware that citizens with hearing or speech impairments create unique communication challenges during public safety encounters and emergencies.

The Clarksville Police Department has “Communication Access Needs” cards that can help those that are hearing impaired inform first responders of their special needs.

These cards, (see attached), are readily available through the Clarksville Police Department and can be picked up in the lobby of any one of the following locations:

  • Clarksville Police Headquarters: 135 Commerce Street
  • District 1 Criminal Investigations: 211 Cunningham Lane
  • District 3 Criminal Investigations: 2937 International Boulevard

The City of Clarksville has an agreement with Northern Kentucky Services for the Deaf, Inc. to be the primary service provider due to their availability of interpreters in Clarksville if the situation presents itself. The City of Clarksville is committed to providing professional services to all citizens including hearing and speech impaired individuals.

