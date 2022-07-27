Nashville Sounds get off to fast start in 12-5 victory over Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored 10 runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 12-5 win over the Charlotte Knights in front of 7,444 fans at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Nashville has won seven of eight games over Charlotte this year.

Nashville’s first five batters reached safely and scored runs in the bottom of the first inning. Brice Turang started the frame with a walk and Garrett Whitley and Keston Hiura followed with singles to load the bases. Jon Singleton’s double down the right field line scored the first two runs of the game and Pablo Reyes followed with a two-run double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Jakson Reetz added a run-scoring triple to complete the five-spot for the Sounds.

In the second, Turang singled and Whitley drew a walk before Singleton launched his 18th home run of the season, a three-run shot to left-center to give the Sounds a commanding 8-1 lead.



After Charlotte scored four runs off Nashville starter Caleb Boushley in the top of the third, the Sounds offense kept churning. Jakson Reetz belted a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the third and Whitley knocked in Nashville’s 10th run of the game with a single up the middle to make it 10-5.



Boushley battled through five innings and held Charlotte to the five runs. The right-hander won his 10th consecutive decision and is 10-2 on the year.



Right-hander Marcus Walden followed Boushley and tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Rehabbing Brewers reliever Luis Perdomo threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Lucas Erceg tossed the ninth.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.64) starts for Nashville against right-hander Davis Martin (3-3, 4.06) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, BB, K, SB) had his 28th multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 14 games…also recorded his 22nd stolen base of the season, tied for 5th-most in the International League… his three runs matched a career-high.

Jon Singleton (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) matched a season-high with 5 RBI (also, 7/22 at LOU)…had his 15th multi-hit game and 14th multi-RBI game…his 18 home runs are tied for 6th-most in the International League.

Caleb Boushley (W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) earned his 10th consecutive winning decision and has not lost a game since April 12… his 10 wins lead the International League.

Brice Turang (22), Garrett Whitley (9) and Weston Wilson (11) recorded stolen bases… Nashville has 102 stolen bases on the season.

Garrett Whitley and Jakson Reetz had two-hit, two-RBI games.