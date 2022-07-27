Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts registration going on now

Clarksville, TN – Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

In the Fall 2022 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 9 to 18, focused on acting, dance, and improv.

The Fall 2022 session runs from August 20th through December 17th. The class meets on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Please note: Class will not meet Saturday, September 17th, and Saturday, November 26th.



The fall session will culminate in a holiday performance on the final day. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 19th, and space is limited.



Tuition is $125.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

School Of The Arts Registration Details

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org