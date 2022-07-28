APSU Soccer receives United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Kansas City, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

The APSU Governors posted a team-wide 3.58 grade-point average last season and were one of 10 ASUN Conference schools presented with the award.

“The student-athletes that make up our program are exceptional people,” said head soccer coach Kim McGowan. “They get better every day both on and off the field. This recognition is a product of all their hard work in the classroom and also the hard work of our academic coordinator, Matthew Kilpatrick. With great support and great students, Austin Peay continues to Level Up!”



The APSU Govs have posted a 3.0 GPA or better for 18-straight semesters and had 15 student-athletes named to the dean’s list last semester.

