Nashville Sounds score Two in the Eight to defeat Charlotte Knights, 3-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds took advantage of a couple of Knights miscues in the eighth inning to take a 3-1 win on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Jon Singleton broke the 1-1 tie in the eighth, scoring from third on a wild pitch by Knights reliever Lincoln Henzman. Pablo Reyes also scored on the play, going from first to third on the play then scoring on a throwing error by the Charlotte catcher.

The Sounds jumped ahead to an early 1-0 lead after a double by Brice Turang and a run-scoring single by Mario Feliciano in the first. Nashville controlled things until the seventh, when Charlotte brought home their only run of the contest.

Jason Alexander had a strong outing in his return to Nashville. The righty pitched five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in his first start for the Sounds since late May.



Luis Perdomo (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB) and Justin Topa (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB) each made rehab appearances out of the bullpen. Matt Hardy pitched a scoreless inning in the sixth, while Trevor Kelley (S, 5) struck out the side in the ninth for another save.



Feliciano and Reyes led the Sounds with two hits each, respectively. Turang and Singleton also notched a hit on the night.



The Sounds will try to clinch the series in game four tomorrow night. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (0-0, 4.50) makes his second rehab start for the Sounds, going against left-hander John Parke (2-10, 7.09) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K) extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 15 games…he is batting .329 (25-for-76) with 25 runs and seven doubles in 20 July games.

Mario Feliciano (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Jason Alexander (5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) had his fourth start of 0 R and at least 5.0 IP for the Sounds.

Trevor Kelley picked up his fifth save. He lowered his ERA to 0.41 (22 IP/1 ER) and has struck out 29 strikeouts in 21 outings.

