Tennessee Titans to allow Limited Fans at Practice

Nashville, TN – For the first time since 2019, the Tennessee Titans will practice in front of fans at their home headquarters. A combination of COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and the ongoing construction prevented public access in 2020 and 2021.

Currently, the NFL has no such COVID-19 protocols for teams, fans or media in 2022 outside of local regulations.

The camp dates that are open to the public are Saturday, July 30th and Friday, August 5th. However, all available tickets—which are required for entry—were distributed earlier in July on a first-come, first-served basis, and none remain. No tickets will be available on site. Click here for more information.



The Titans will host additional invited guests on other practice days during training camp.

Preseason Games and Joint Practices

The Titans are scheduled for three preseason contests this August. Once they open camp, they will have just over two weeks before they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in their preseason opener on Thursday, August 11th.

The following week the Titans will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, but not before they square off against quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers in joint practices on August 17th and 18th. Both practices will be held at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

A week later, the process repeats itself but with a different visitor as the Titans welcome quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to Nashville. The clubs will practice together on August 24th and 25th, followed by an August 27th game to conclude the preseason.

To open the regular season, the Tennessee Titans will host the New York Giants on September 11th.