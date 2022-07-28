Visit Clarksville Board Names 2022-23 Board Officers

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers and introduced new board members for the 2022-23 program year at its regularly scheduled board meeting today.

Kyle Luther, market president of First Traditions Bank, will serve as chair of the board of directors for a one-year term. Luther is a native Clarksvillian and graduate of Austin Peay State University. He is an active member of the Clarksville Kiwanis and has worked in banking for more than 20 years. Luther is married with two children. Luther has served on the Visit Clarksville Board of Directors since 2018 and was chairman in 2019-20.

Elected to serve as vice-chairman is Montgomery County Commissioner Jerry Allbert. Allbert has served multiple terms on the board and as chairman twice. He is a native Clarksvillian and attended Austin Peay State University. He is the owner of Russell Popcorn Co. Allbert has been married for 44 years and has two children and six grandchildren.



Old Glory Distilling Manager Matt Cunningham will serve as immediate past chair of the board of directors for a one-year term.



By virtue of their office, Luther and Allbert, along with Cunningham, also serve on the board of directors of the Economic Development Council.



Two board members were reappointed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett for additional three year terms: Allbert, and Ginna Holleman, Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of Fortera Foundation at Fortera Credit Union. Newly appointed to the board by the mayors is Charlie Koon, Vice President/Director of Corporate & Military Business Development at F&M Bank.



During 2021-22, Visit Clarksville recruited or hosted 40 events to Clarksville-Montgomery County during the past program year, including group tour buses, small conferences, and sports events. These events brought over 22,825 visitors who spent $13.6 million on lodging, food, transportation and miscellaneous shopping.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.



Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax.