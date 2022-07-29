American Red Cross needs Blood, Platelet Donors to help prevent Blood Shortage

Nashville, TN – Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”



Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Fuel up on us

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you,

all who come to give August 1st-31st will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities August 1st-15th:

Kentucky

Todd County

Elkton

8/5/2022: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Tennessee

Dickson County

Charlotte

8/13/2022: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

8/4/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

8/12/2022: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Doug Varner State Farm, 185 Beasley Drive

8/15/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Tennsco Community Center, 115 Tennsco Drive

Houston County

Erin

8/1/2022: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Erin Community, 11 College Street

Humphreys County

McEwen

8/1/2022: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

Waverly

8/5/2022: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

8/1/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/3/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/5/2022: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

8/8/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/10/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

8/15/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Greenbrier

8/8/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Calvary Baptist Church, 2806 Hwy 41 S

White House

8/2/2022: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Colorado Grill, 2747 Highway 31 W

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.

The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.?

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.