Clarksville Police Department releases Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr. update

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) no longer believes that 36-year-old Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr. will be in a 2008 White Toyota RAV4 with TN Tag S4669.

If Anyone has information on Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr., they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.