Clarksville Police Department responds to Carjacking at Shell Station on Hornbuckle Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a carjacking that occurred on July 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:20pm at the Shell Sudden Service, 601 Hornbuckle Road.

The victim went inside the store and when he returned to his vehicle to pump the gas, the suspects exited the back seat of a 2003-2007 Gold, four-door Honda Accord, assaulted the victim, and stole his vehicle.

The Honda has damage to the front fender and appears to smoke thru the exhaust system, has a sunroof with a spoiler, and at the time of the incident, there was a plastic covering on the driver’s side passenger door window. The suspect was wearing yellow shorts and a black hoodie.



The victim’s vehicle is a 2013 black Nissan Sentra Texas tags RGN5673 last four of the vehicle’s VIN# 3513.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.