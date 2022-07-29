73.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNewsTennessee National Guard aids Kentucky Flood Victims
News

Tennessee National Guard aids Kentucky Flood Victims

News Staff
By News Staff
An aircrewman from the Tennessee Army National Guard comforts a patient rescued from the flooding in eastern Kentucky while being flown to a local hospital, July 28th.
An aircrewman from the Tennessee Army National Guard comforts a patient rescued from the flooding in eastern Kentucky while being flown to a local hospital, July 28th.

Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced yesterday that five Blackhawk helicopters from the Tennessee Army National Guard are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting citizens of Kentucky impacted by flash flooding.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized Tennessee guardsmen to provide this critical air-rescue support in eastern Kentucky in coordination with the Tennessee and Kentucky Emergency Management Agencies.

Arial imagery of the flooding in eastern Kentucky taken by Tennessee Army National Guard aircrew, July 28th.
Arial imagery of the flooding in eastern Kentucky taken by Tennessee Army National Guard aircrew, July 28th.

Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, states can request relief and recovery support from other states during and after disasters. 

Two UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion have deployed to Jackson, Kentucky, to assist with rescue operations. One helicopter is the Tennessee National Guard’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team comprised of rescue divers from the Nashville Fire Department. The second rescue helicopter is working with the Nashville Fire Department’s swift water rescue team.   
 
Three medical evacuation Blackhawk helicopters from Task Force MEDEVAC, stationed in Louisville, Tennessee, have also been activated to assist with rescues. Each aircraft is equipped with an emergency hoist system, water rescue baskets, exposure suits, and swift water trained medics and aircrew.
 
The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in rescue efforts and will regularly provide public updates.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Pea Ridge Road closed for more water main leak repair work
Next articleNashville Sounds rally late to beat Charlotte Knights, 4-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online