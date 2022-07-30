HCC’s Yvette Eastham chosen for national appointment to Community College organization

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Chief Institutional Advancement Officer & Executive Director of the HCC Foundation, Inc. Yvette Yonce Eastham, CFRE M.Ed, has been chosen from a large pool of highly qualified candidates to serve on the Council for Advancement and Support of Education Center for Community College Advancement (CCCA) Advisory Committee according to Sue Cunningham, President & CEO, Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

The CCCA guides the efforts of the international organization by providing leadership on issues of concern to community colleges and supporting the development of resources and services for community college advancement professionals. Eastham’s first term began July 1st and continues through June 2025.



According to the Center for Community College Advancement, the committee’s responsibilities include monitoring issues of special concern to community college advancement professionals and representing their interests; providing leadership in the development of educational programs to serve community colleges; helping develop model policies, standards and guidelines, briefs and other material to assist community college foundations function effectively; providing professional expertise to colleagues; and assisting in the organization and conduct of specific programs including seminars, conferences and program audits.



Eastham shared, “I am honored to be chosen to serve with such a distinguished group of community college professionals from across the country, and look forward to representing the interests of Hopkinsville Community College and Kentucky Community and Technical College System in this important role. Community colleges are the vanguard of opportunity for millions across the United States, and are more important than ever in helping students reach their own goals and potential as well as driving the success of the communities we serve. Students from Maine to Montana and Washington to Florida can open doors of education by coming to us first. I’m ready to work to better the lives of community college students across our country.”



The CCCA is chaired by Dr. Geraldine Gallagher of Valencia College. Other members of the national committee include Vice Chair Ann-Marie Thornton, CFRE, Senior Director, Institutional Advancement, Community College of Baltimore County; Mr. Timothy B. Allison, Chief Advancement Officer, Community College System of New Hampshire; Lennetta Coney, Executive Director of College and Community Advancement & Foundation President, Mott Community College; Kenneth G. Cooper Executive Director, Foundation, Las Positas College Foundation; Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor, Advancement; Exec. Director, Foundation, South Louisiana Community College; John A. Gyllin Vice President, Resource & Economic Development, Seminole State College of Florida; Dr. Lisa Skari, President, Mt. Hood Community College; and Lisa R. Vasquez, Vice President of Advancement, Collin College. Marc Westenburg, Director, Foundations and Community Colleges serves as the CASE staff liaison to the group.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.