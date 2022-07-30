Nashville Sounds fall to Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 7-5

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their first game of the series to the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night, falling 7-5 in front of 9,412 fans at First Horizon Park.

With the Sounds leading 3-2 entering the sixth inning, Charlotte rattled off four consecutive hits to take the lead. Lenyn Sosa’s two-RBI double put the Knights in front. The Knights would add another score in the seventh.

Nashville trailed out of the gates but rallied to go ahead in the fifth inning. Jon Singleton hit his second RBI single of the night in the frame, then Jakson Reetz hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Pablo Reyes to make it a 3-2 game.

The Sounds put across a couple of late runs in the eighth. After reaching on a walk, Patrick Dorrian scored on a wild pitch. Then, Brice Turang brought home Garrett Whitley to get the Sounds within two. Nashville brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but failed to complete the comeback.



Starter Josh Lindblom looked back to form after a couple of rough outings. The veteran right-hander held the Knights to two runs over 5.0 innings on the mound. He allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out three in his 16th start of the season.



Rehabbing Brewer Justin Topa worked the seventh inning. He allowed a run on one hit and a walk on 19 pitches (11 strikes). Alec Bettinger added a scoreless eighth inning, while Hobie Harris retired the Knights in order in the ninth.



Eight of Nashville’s nine starters tallied a hit in the contest, with four of those eight reaching base multiple times. Unfortunately, Nashville finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.



Nashville wraps up the six-game series against Charlotte tomorrow night. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.34) will be on the bump for the Sounds. He will face fellow southpaw Kyle Kubat (4-3, 5.34) for the Knights.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (1-for-2, R, RBI, 3 BB) extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the eighth. The Brewers prospect is batting .361 (13-for-36) with 12 runs and 6 RBI over the streak.

Jon Singleton (2-for-5, 2 RBI, K) recorded his 16th multi-hit game 15th multi-RBI game of the season. Since Wednesday, he is batting .353 (6-for-17) with 8 RBI.

Pablo Reyes (1-for-3, R, 2B, BB) reached base for his 17th consecutive game. In July, Reyes is batting .355 (22-for-62) with 10 runs, 7 doubles, a triple, 2 homers and 11 RBI.

Justin Topa (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB) made his third rehab appearance with the Sounds.

Brice Turang became the ninth Sound to walk three times in a single game.