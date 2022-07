Romania – Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct an Army Physical Fitness Test to compete for slots for the Expert Infantry Badge and the Expert Soldier Badge on July 30th, 2022 at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania.

As we have for the last 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our allies.