Clarksville City Councilperson Ambar Marquis – Ward 5 Newsletter, July 31st, 2022

Written by Ambar Marquis

Clarksville City Council – Ward 5

Clarksville, TN – I know it has been a while since my last newsletter. I got caught up in a lot of projects and time seemed to escape me. I will strive to do better to keep you guys informed.

I just want you all to know that you can always reach out with questions and concerns about anything happening in the community.

Some things I have been up to:

Infrastructure funding project: I had been seeking a way to fund road improvements across the city working with the RPC, buildings and codes, finance, and the streets dept. Unfortunately certain department heads do not want to make the hard choices in order to avoid upsetting a particular group during an election year. Therefore my plan has been tabled until January 2023. This is disheartening for many reasons. The main one is that since I am in an appointed seat and must run for election in November there is always the possibility that I may not be here come January 2023. Therefore this project may never happen.



Gas infrastructure: I had sought to make it a requirement for builders to add to the gas infrastructure to subdivisions that they build. The main reason for this is the cost of gas is a lot cheaper than electric when it comes to heating a home during the winter. If the power goes out that home can still provide warmth and even cook with a gas stove. Unfortunately this failed as well due to the developers having no interest in placing gas stoves and heaters in homes. Even if we had forced them to put in gas lines they would have still put in electric heaters and stoves. If the lines went unused it would of cost the city more money and time to maintain them, than if they were consistently used.



Storm Water Management system. Apart from a very small sector downtown, the city does not have anything in place to deal with storm water management. Speaking to finance I am told there are federal grant we can apply for to help get a system in place. This would fall under the streets department which has not had a director for several months. The new director starts August 1st and I am planning to meet with him shortly after once his schedule is established. I am very hopeful that with his direction we may be able to move in the right direction with infrastructure.



In June I toured the water treatment plant to learn about this critical piece of infrastructure. It was a very fun and enlightening experience. I plan to visit the sewage plant as well as the construction of the new water treatment plant at the next available opportunity.



The Little Free Library Book project: I have teamed up with Blue Star Families to create 12 (one for each Ward) Little Free Libraries. We have been working on getting the funding to get this project off the ground. At the moment we plan on doing a ribbon cutting event for a few of them sometime between September 24th and October 1st. The exact date is still to be decided. We are also still looking at locations for ten of them, and anyone wishing to donate lightly used books are more than welcomed to do so. You can contact me or Karissa Poe (kpoe@bluestarfam.org), Tennessee Chapter Director to do so.

On July 15th we did a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new and improved Sherwood Forest Park. The outdated one was replaced with an ADA compliant playground.

Regional Planning Commission Comprehensive Workshop: I attended one of three workshops made available to the public to map out problems and desired improvements in the city/county. The RPC hired a third party city planning agency to come and help draft a comprehensive land use plan that will be used for the next 20 years. I understand that there is a lot of frustration when is comes to infrastructure and zoning cases. We are operating on a land use plan from 1999 and are bound to it by law until this new one takes effect. If any this is the best time to vice your concerns and be heard because once its set in stone, it will be there for the next 20 years.

Brentwood Circle

What’s Going On With The Water?

Nearly two years ago a town hall took place where residents asked for the city to fix a sewage pipe that lead to unpleasant odors in the community. Since then the city has completed short term projects consisting of replacing and/or lining the existing concrete sewer pipes.

The long term plans consists of two existing projects called the Ringgold Lift Station EQ Basin Project and the Ringgold Creek Lift Station/Sherwood Forest Lift Station Twin Forcemain Project. The EQ Basin project is the construction of the large tank structure (like in Valleybrook Park & the one behind Aldi’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard) which will replace the existing lift station and open wet well at Ringgold Road (the cause of most of the odors), which abuts the Brentwood and Ranch Hill subdivisions. This project, along with odor control measures to be installed within the twin forcemain project, should result in the significant reduction in odors that the residents desire.

Both of the sister projects are in design phase right now and are slated to be complete by the close of FY24 (within the next 2 years). The estimated cost of the EQ project is $11,178,000 and $5,212,000 for the twin forcemain project. Both projects are parts of the CACS, which means Gas and Water plans to complete these projects as a portion of their agreement with TDEC.

Utility Assistance

Times are hard for many families right now. If you are at risk of having your utilities cut off, contact the following Churches/Agencies for assistance. Many of these organizations receive federal grants for these programs and can help. Spread the word if you know someone in need! This is the most up to date list available, and as far as I now still in good standing.

Importance Of Literacy

The next Reading Round-up will be held on Friday August 5th at 10:15am at the Wade-Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park.

Kids have story time, they get a free snack while they participate in a hands on activity, and then pick a book (for free) to take home at the end! Though the program is geared for children under 5, there are books for older kids to chose from as well. Older siblings are more than welcomed.

This program is meant to build an interest in reading and help build home libraries.

Tax Holiday

For the month of August, Tennessee will not collect taxes on groceries!

Items not included in the tax holiday are: alcohol/ alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food (hot ready to eat food).

July Regular Session

As usual I am including the link to my google doc showing the vote count and any explanations I feel are appropriate.

Regular Session