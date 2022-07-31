Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie Play Tents, Playhouses Due to Flammability Risk, Burn Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling their Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses because the fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet an industry flammability standard for these products, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Product Information

Name of Product: Kidoozie™ Play Tents and Playhouses

Hazard: The fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet an industry flammability standard for these products, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

Recall Date: July 28th, 2022

Units: About 251,600 (In addition, about 37,200 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses.

The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag. All of the tents and playhouses, except the King Size Medieval Castle, measure about 36-inches squared width and about 54 inches high.

The King Size Medieval Castle measures about 43-inches square width and about 55 inches high. “Epoch Everlasting Play” is written on a sewn-in label on the underside of the tent or playhouse.

Product Name Ice Castle Tent King Size Medieval Castle My Clubhouse Pirate Den Playhouse Pop Up Theater Tent Pop Up Theater Tent (Red) Princess Hideaway Playhouse Royal Castle Playhouse

Consumer Contact: Epoch Everlasting Play at 800.631.1272 from 8:00am to 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or online www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or www.epocheverlastingplay.com and click on “Recalls” on the top menu for more information.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled playhouses and play tents away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a full refund or free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us and other independent toy stores and online at www.amazon.com, www.zulily.com, www.fatbraintoys.com from March 2014 through March 2022 for between $30.00 and $35.00.

Importer(s): Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, NJ.

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 22-192