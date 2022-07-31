Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Kids From Big Tech’s Bad Behavior

Washington, D.C. – Protecting our kids and teens online is critically important. I have heard firsthand countless stories of physical and emotional damage, suicide, and other mental health issues affecting young people who spend time online.

This week, my bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act with Senator Richard Blumenthal passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. This legislation will set necessary safety guiderails for online platforms, require transparency from tech companies, and give parents more peace of mind.

Weekly Rundown

Anyone who has flown recently knows that America is facing a pilot shortage. I introduced legislation to raise the maximum age for pilots to 67, which will help reduce this shortage, lower the number of canceled flights, and increase travel into states like Tennessee.

America is home to the world’s best innovators! Their groundbreaking technology gives our troops the tools they need to fight – and win. I joined legislation to foster the new public-private defense partnerships we need to counter ongoing threats posed by the New Axis of Evil.

It was a privilege to meet with the Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Officers last week in Washington. These students are developing critical leadership and career skills that will set them up for future success in agriculture and beyond!

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI