Tennessee Department of Tourism Presents Civil Rights Trail Podcast

By News Staff
National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

Tennessee Department of Tourist DevelopmentNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) and Travel South has launched the trailer for the new Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast, a three-episode series where historians and experts explore the most significant events of the Movement that happened in the state during the 1950s and 1960s.

The series also features real stories from Civil Rights veterans who were there and who made a difference, and it explains why what took place then is still so relevant today. The first episode is slated to debut on all streaming platforms beginning Wednesday, June 20th.

The podcast features lesser-known stories, including that of the Lorraine Motel co-owner, Mrs. Lori Bailey, who fell into a coma after a cerebral hemorrhage the night Dr. King was assassinated. She died five days later, the same day Dr. King was laid to rest in Atlanta; how Nashville’s nickname “The Music City,” originated because of the 19th century African American Jubilee Singers from Fisk University, not from country music; and hear the relatively unknown story of Clinton 12 member Bobby Cain, the first African American to graduate from a formally segregated high school in the south.
 
“This podcast dives into difficult conversations directly from the brave men and women who stood up for equal rights,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Secretary/Treasurer of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance. “We’re proud to partner with Travel South and help shine a light on the on the triumphant and impactful stories at these Tennessee destinations that helped change the world.”

New episodes are set to debut weekly as follows:

Episode 1: Memphis’ Civil Rights Legacy (available June 20th)

Episode 2: Nashville’ Civil Rights Legacy (available June 27th)

Episode 3: Clinton’s Civil Rights Legacy (available July 4th)


 
U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which debuted in 2018, includes more than 120 sites that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s – a collection of churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks primarily in the Southern states where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice.

The people, locations and destinations included in the Civil Rights Trail provide a way for families, travelers and educators to experience history firsthand and tell the story of how “what happened here changed the world.” Discover each landmark’s importance, watch interviews with foot soldiers and heroes of the movement, check out an interactive map, past and present photographs and 360-degree special video features.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll— delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history, and family adventure, infused with music, that creates a vacation that is the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”   

Explore more at tnvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “TNVacation” on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, and “Tennessee” on Snapchat.

