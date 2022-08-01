Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce August 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – Monday, August 1st, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at 1:00pm, with a tour of the F&M Bank Arena.

Personal protective gear is required, all attendees should wear full length pants, thick soled boots, and shirt sleeves covering the shoulders; hard-hat, safety glasses, gloves, and reflective vest will be provided. For more information, contact Terri at *protected email* .

The Chamber’s Business Before Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd from 7:00am – 9:00am, hosted by Manna Cafe Ministries, at 503 D Street. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Terri at *protected email* .



Thursday, August 11th, the Chamber is co-hosting a free Grow with Google Seminar: Reach Customers Online virtually from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Join this informative session to learn how to increase visibility for your website and how Google search works. This session also introduces Google Products such as Business Profiles, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Ads and more. Register to attend at https://growwithgoogleofficenow.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Terri at *protected email* .



Thursday, August 18th, the Chamber is hosting a Women In Business Luncheon from 11:30am – 1:00om at The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street. Guest speaker is Lisa Spencer, chief meteorologist and a 22-year veteran of WSMV4 in Nashville. She has been honored nationally with the Award of Excellence for Broadcast Meteorology from the American Meteorological Society and Broadcaster of the Year by the National Weather Association and recognized five times as the best “Weather Anchor” in Tennessee by the Tennessee Associated Press. Lisa has won ten regional “Emmys” for her weathercasts. The event is $35.00 for Members and $40.00 for Non-Members. Registration is required, contact Terri at *protected email* .



The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, August 18th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, hosted by Caledonia Forest, at 2269 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Suite 100A. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Terri at *protected email* .