Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 1st, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 1st, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kipper is an adult, male Beagle. He is vaccinated and neutered so he can go home the same day. He would love a yard to run around in and plenty of toys! He will make some lucky family a wonderful companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Malfoy is a very cute male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is litter box trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before going home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Asiago is a male domestic shorthair kitten with a glossy Black coat. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and ready for his new home. Asiago can be in a home with other cats, dogs and does well with children. He loves to play but is also content just being with his people.

Asiago can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Napoleon & Joseph are 4 month old bonded brothers. They are so happy playing and entertaining themselves. There is a reduced adoption fee for both and includes first vaccines, dewormed flea/tick products/FELV/FIV tested, rabies vaccine and neutered. They are litter trained and would make wonderful companions.

They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an approximately 9-10 month old female Labrador mix. She is very sweet and enjoys playing with her best buddy Drako ( who also happens to be available for adoption as well) and running and being outdoors. Shamrock is fully vetted, Heartworm negative and spayed.

Since she is still under a year old she is considered a young pup and would need a home with a fenced yard and an active family to take her running, hiking, swimming and help her with outlets for her energy so she can become her best self.

Come meet Shamrock through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Billy Bob is a 3 year old Airedale mix. He is high spirited, loves to play, good on the leash and housebroken. He does go in the crate but often whines his opinions on that. He is good with children probably over the age of 6 just due to his jumping and excitement.

Billy is fine with other dogs. Billy Bob is neutered, fully vetted and microchipped. He will do best with a family that is willing to set boundaries and continue to work on his training.



He deserves to be loved and spoiled. Billy Bob can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Blake is a 1 year old handsome Flat Coated Retriever. He is microchipped, fully vetted and house and crate trained. He is a large boy, very playful, does well with other dogs and really would benefit from a very active family. He needs a yard and plenty of exercise to help burn that Retriever energy. Swimming is one of his favorite pastimes! If you are looking for an adventure partner, look no further!!

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Turvy is a darling 3 year old mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and has just the best personality. She is house trained and has her most favorite stuffed baby that she carries with her everywhere and will come with her to her new home. Turvy is looking for a home where she can be spoiled and showered with love and attention.

If you are looking for that special pup please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Just a note here: Unfortunately a shelter in Fayetteville TN will be shutting down and Lisa and her group will be receiving quite a lot of new dogs to her rescue over the next several weeks. We will be helping her by spotlighting as many as we can here to help them find their forever families. So stay tuned!! Thank you!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cotton & Weasel are two beautiful orange swirl babies. They are 16 weeks old, fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They are both full of love and affection and just the sweetest personalities. They love being held and are great cuddlers.

Cotton is a bit more outgoing and Weasel is the calmer one. They are not related and while they get along very well they can be separated into loving homes and do fine. They get along with other cats and calm dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on them please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly is a female senior Labrador/Shepherd mix. Molly and her best friend Catie were raised together until their owner sadly passed and they were taken in by the shelter. Both girls are loyal, fun loving, and love to play even as senior gals but then enjoy coming inside and relaxing.

They are both spayed, fully vetted, house trained and good with other dogs, cats and kids. The girls are somewhat bonded but can possibly be separated into the right family. If you’re looking for easy going, loving dogs then either Molly or Catie (or both together) would make an awesome addition to a lucky family.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing