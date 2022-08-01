Tennessee Gas Prices drop 15 cents

Nashville, TN – Gas prices fell, on average, 68 cents in the month of July. As Tennessee heads into its seventh straight week of declining gas prices, the state gas price average is now less than a dollar more expensive than last year.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.78 which is 68 cents less expensive than one month ago and 88 cents more than one year ago.

“After the state average fell below $4.00 per gallon last week, this week brings the good news that all major metro areas in the state now also have averages below $4.00 per gallon,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.



“Oil and gasoline futures made notable gains last week, which could potentially cause falling gas prices to stall and level out, but it’s too early to tell. For now, Tennesseans can breathe a sigh of relief as they head into the seventh straight week of falling gas prices,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.00 per gallon

All major metro areas in the state have metro averages below $4.00 per gallon

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.40 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.19 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million b/d to 9.25 million b/d last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 b/d lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.

New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

Today’s national average of $4.21 is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.20 to settle at $98.62. Crude prices increased last week as market concerns about weakening demand this summer eased after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.5 million bbl to 422.1 million bbl last week, 13.5 million bbl lower than the storage level at the end of July 2021.

Additionally, crude prices rose after the market adjusted its expectations for supply since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group also known as OPEC+, will most likely announce its output will remain unchanged for September at its videoconference meeting on August 3rd. For this week, amid an unlikely supply increase from OPEC+, persistent supply concerns could boost the cost of crude oil.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.99), Morristown ($3.99), Memphis ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.57), Cleveland ($3.63), Chattanooga ($3.67)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)