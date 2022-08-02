Clarksville Police Department releases Motorcyclist’s name from Madison Street Accident

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist from yesterday’s crash on Madison Street near Hillcrest Drive died as a result of his injuries.

The victim is 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra and the next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.