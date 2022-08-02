77.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases Motorcyclist's name from Madison Street Accident
News

Clarksville Police Department releases Motorcyclist’s name from Madison Street Accident

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist from yesterday’s crash on Madison Street near Hillcrest Drive died as a result of his injuries.

The victim is 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra and the next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

Previous articleAPSU Softball has 13 Players earn Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete honors
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Brentwood Circle water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online