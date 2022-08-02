Strong Thunderstorms to impact Northern Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) says strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Montgomery County and Stewart County through 2:15an CT.

At 1:44am CT, Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hopkinsville to Dover. The movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail are possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

[320cneter]

Locations impacted include

Dover, Clarksville, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Land Between The Lakes, Indian Mound, Palmyra, and Woodlawn.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 10.