American Red Cross responds to Kentucky Floods

Nashville, TN – Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the tragic flooding that has upturned lives and destroyed hundreds of homes across Eastern Kentucky.

Currently, five volunteers from the Tennessee Region are responding to help clients affected by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.

The American Red Cross is working around the clock with our partners to provide shelter, meals and critical support to help those in need.

Here’s the latest from the recovery efforts:

This is an evolving and challenging situation with extremely hot weather hitting the area where thousands are still without power and water, all the while rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Preliminary damage assessments indicate that approximately 350 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

This deadly flooding — along with the heavy rainfall in Missouri, explosive wildfires in California and the recent heatwaves — are clear examples of how more intense climate-rated disasters are happening more often and are leaving behind devastation.

Over the last two years, on average, the Red Cross responded to a new, major disaster response every 10 days. We see firsthand how families and communities are suffering and depending on us for help – with our volunteers continuously on the ground, setting up shelters, arranging for hot meals and offering comfort for people forced from their homes.

Today, more than 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Kentucky with dozens more in other locations providing shelter, meals, emotional support and replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, which were left behind in the rush to get to safety.

More help is on the way.

Monday night, the Red Cross and our partners provided comfort and care for more than 590 residents in numerous shelters across Eastern Kentucky. Since Thursday, the Red Cross and partners have provided a total of more than 2,200 overnight stays for residents forced to leave their homes due to the flooding.

The Red Cross is coordinately closely with other community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need as the full scope of this disaster continues to come to light.

To find an open shelter, visit redcross.org/shelter or view open shelters through the Red Cross Emergency app. If you don’t have access to a computer or smart phone, call 1.800.RED CROSS (800.733.2767) to be directed to sheltering options near you. Alternatively, try calling 211 or 311, if these services are available in your area.

A list of additional community resources can be found at https://appalshop.org/news/appalachian-flood-support-resources.

You can help people affected by disasters like floods, fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation.

For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent floods, we ask that they write?“Kentucky floods” in the memo line of a check and mail it to their local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter. Find the donation form at redcross.org/donate.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.