Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Austin Peay State University Track’s Kenisha Phillips to compete in 2022 Commonwealth Games

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field senior Kenisha Phillips. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Kenisha Phillips will represent her home country of Guyana on the national stage once again, as she comes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Tuesday, in Birmingham, England.

Phillips will compete in round one of the women’s 400-meter dash at 4:30am CT, Tuesday, to open her stay at the event.

Earlier this summer, Phillips and Austin Peay State University alumna Mikaela Smith competed in the inaugural Caribbean Games, June 23rd – July 3rd, in Le Gosier, Guadeloupe.
 
Phillips had one of the most impressive seasons in program history in her junior campaign last season, qualifying for the NCAA East Prelims for the second-straight year and being named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Female Indoor and Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. 
 
The Georgetown, Guyana native won 16 events in 2022, including nine individual victories and seven as a member of the APSU Govs’ 4×400-meter relay team that won the event at the OVC Outdoor and Indoor Championship.

