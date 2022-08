Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr. was taken into custody this morning.

36-year-old O’Neal Jr was wanted for several felony warrants (theft of motor vehicle, evading, and felon in possession of a firearm).

O’Neal Jr. also has a prior violent felony conviction and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.



O’Neal Jr. was charged with evading arrest, contempt, aggravated assault, convicted felon going armed.



He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is set at $225,000.