Ezekiel Mitchell, Charles Watson are wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Attempted Homicide

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell (black male) and 22-year-old Charles Watson (black male) both of Clarksville.

Warrants have been taken out on both Mitchell and Watson for Attempted Homicide and they are considered armed and dangerous.

On August 1st, 2022, at approximately 2:00am, Mitchell and Watson were at B & L Market located at 1361 College Street when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old black male (victim).

During that confrontation, the victim was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.



Detectives and members of the Clarksville Police Department Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and collect evidence.



If you see Mitchell or Watson, please call 911 immediately, do not attempt to approach. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Wimmer, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.