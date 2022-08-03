Nashville Sounds get 8-2 win against Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds picked up where they left off last night, getting homers from Garrett Mitchell, Jakson Reetz and Brice Turang in an 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

After a quiet opening inning, Joey Wiemer came through with an infield RBI single that brought home Pablo Reyes to put the Sounds ahead in the second. It was Wiemer’s first hit and RBI at the Triple-A level.

Garrett Mitchell followed Wiemer’s lead in a big fourth inning for the Sounds. With two on, Mitchell sent his first Triple-A hit over the right field wall to put Nashville ahead 4-0. Reetz added a solo blast to left before the inning was through, giving the Sounds a five-run advantage through four.

Starting pitcher Jason Alexander was dealing from the word ‘go’ tonight. He pitched five scoreless innings before yielding a couple of scores in the sixth. Alexander struck out five over his 5.2 innings of work, allowing just three hits and three walks on 90 pitches (48 strikes) against the Tides.



Justin Topa pitched around a couple of hits in his fifth rehab appearance with the Sounds. The right-hander struck out two Tides on 20 pitches and 13 strikes. Reliever Tyler Herb pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win.



Sal Frelick had another night to remember in his second game with the Sounds. The Brewers’ No. 2 prospect brought home Wiemer with a RBI single in the sixth inning. He has five hits in just two games in Triple-A.



Turang kept his on-base and hitting streak going with a not-so-little hit in the seventh. He went deep for the seventh time this season to make it a 7-2 game. Reetz added a RBI single in the ninth for Nashville’s final run.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at Harbor Park. Right-hander Dylan File (5-6, 4.58) starts for Nashville against right-hander Chris Vallimont (2-4, 5.46) for Norfolk. The first pitch is slated for 5:35pm (CDT).

Post-Game Notes

Jason Alexander (W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) extended his scoreless inning streak to 10 frames before giving up a couple of runs in the sixth. He has earned the win in four of his last six starts with Nashville.

Joey Wiemer (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB) picked up his first RBI and hit at the Triple-A level.

Garrett Mitchell (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) tallied his first hit, RBI and homer at the Triple-A level.

Sal Frelick (2-for-5, RBI) is batting .500 (5-for-10) in his first two games with the Sounds.

Brice Turang (1-for-5, R, HR, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 13 games and on-base streak to 20 games with a homer in the seventh. He is batting .320 (16-for-50) with 14 runs, 4 doubles, 3 homers and 9 RBI since his hitting streak began on July 16.

Jon Singleton (0-for-1, R, 4 BB) tied a franchise record with four walks in a single game. He became the 23rd Sound to do so. It was also Singleton’s second four-walk night in his career. He leads the International League with 80 walks in 89 games.

