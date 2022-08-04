APSU Men’s Golf announces ASUN Schedule

Clarksville, TN – A pair of trips to South Carolina, a stop in the Sunshine State, and their debut season in the ASUN Conference highlight the Austin Peay State University men’s golf schedule, head coach Robbie Wilson announced Thursday.

“As our program heads into a new era, we want to challenge ourselves in every aspect,” said Wilson. “Part of that will be competing across the ASUN footprint against some of the best teams in college golf.”

Wilson will tee off his ninth season at the helm when the Governors compete in the Golfweek Fall Challenge, September 11th-13th, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The Govs then make their only stop in their home state when they play in UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 19th-20th, at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.



Next, the APSU Govs travel to the Georgia State Invitational, October 3rd-4th, at the Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, Georgia before wrapping up the fall slate at the Xavier Invitational, October 10th-11th, at the TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio.



Austin Peay State University kicks off the spring season at the Mickey Mouse Invitational, February 19th-21st, hosted by Bellarmine at Disney Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. Then, for the second-straight season, the Govs travel to Western Carolina’s Sea Palms Invitational, March 9th-11th, at the Sea Palms Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.



The penultimate event of the regular season will take the APSU Govs back to the True Blue Golf Club for the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, March 27th-29th, hosted by Golfweek.com. Finally, Austin Peay State University wraps up the regular season at Bellarmine’s Ernie Denham Classic, April 3rd-4th, at the Standard Club in Louisville, Kentucky.



The Governors then make their ASUN Men’s Golf Championships debut, April 21st-23rd, at a course that has yet to be determined.