Austin Peay State University Football hires Ryan Yurachek as tight ends coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden rounded out his coaching staff, Wednesday, with Ryan Yurachek joining the Governors as tight ends coach.

“My first interaction with Ryan was watching him catch three touchdowns when he played at Marshall and I was coaching at Southern Miss,” said Walden. “Since then, his stints as a player with the Raiders and the Cowboys along with his coaching experience at Arkansas make him an extremely valuable asset to the Austin Peay State University Football program.”

“Along with his experience at the professional and FBS level, I cannot comment enough about his character and he will make an immediate impact on all aspects of the team from the players to the staff. I am beyond excited to have Ryan as a part of the Governors Family and cannot wait for the influence he will have on this program on a daily basis,” Walden stated.



Yurachek, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native, joins the Governors after serving on the Arkansas football staff the past two seasons as a graduate assistant. While with the Razorbacks he worked primarily with the offensive line group.



“My wife Morgan and I are so thankful and appreciative to Coach Walden for this opportunity and we cannot wait to make Clarksville our home,” said Yurachek. “There is a lot of buzz and excitement around Austin Peay State University and Governors Football right now and we could not be more excited to be a part of it. Add in Coach Walden and the amazing staff of men and women he has put together here, there is something special happening in Clarksville.”



A four-year letterwinner as a tight end at Marshall, Yurachek was a First Team All-Conference USA selection as a senior. He concluded his career with the Thundering Herd ranked among the program’s top three in receptions and touchdowns by a tight end. Yurachek played in 51 games and caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns over four seasons in Huntington. He tied the program record with a pass reception in 42 consecutive games after leading Marshall with seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in a New Mexico Bowl victory against Colorado state to end his collegiate career.



Following his collegiate career, Yurcheck signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent and was on the team’s practice squad during the 2018 season. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 preseason before joining the Arkansas football staff.



Yurachek earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Marshall in 2017. He is the son of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. His brother Jake, who was a four-year letterwinner as a linebacker for the Razorbacks, is Assistant Director of Athletics at Southern Methodist.