Nashville Sounds take down Norfolk Tides, 6-2

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds took advantage of a couple early Norfolk Tides mistakes and carried a lead throughout, coming out on top in a 6-2 game on Thursday night at Harbor Park.

Sal Frelick got the Sounds started with a leadoff walk to start the contest. Esteury Ruiz and Brice Turang got on with back-to-back fielder’s choices, with errors on the Tides infield on both plays. Jon Singleton made Norfolk pay for the pair of errors, doubling to right field to bring home Frelick and Ruiz. Pablo Reyes later hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Turang for Nashville’s 3-run first inning.

The Sounds would not need anymore offense thanks to Dylan File’s six-strikeout, quality start on the mound. The right-hander retired the Tides in order in five of six innings. He also limited Norfolk to a couple hits and one walk in 6.0 innings. Norfolk got on the scoreboard with two runs in the second, but File kept the Sounds ahead in his 16th start of the year.



Nashville’s bullpen built off File’s night with three more scoreless frames to close the night. Jake Cousins (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB) put away four Norfolk hitters in his third rehab outing. Luis Perdomo kept things rolling with a 1-2-3 eighth inning (2 K). Trevor Kelley struck out a trifecta of Tides in the quiet bottom of the ninth.



The Sounds added on thanks to some clutch ninth inning hitting and some more Norfolk errors. Ruiz recorded his first RBI as a Sound on a double to center. Turang kept his hitting streak alive with an RBI single, scoring Ruiz. Singleton capped off the insurance runs with an RBI single, capping off Nashville’s 6-run night.



Game four of the six-game series is set for Friday night in Norfolk. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-6, 5.00) starts for Nashville against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (2-1, 4.20) for Norfolk. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm (CDT).

Post-Game Notes

Dylan File (W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) pitched his fourth quality start of the season.

Sal Frelick (2-for-4, R, BB) had his third multi-hit game and is batting .467 (7-for-15) with two runs and two doubles in his first three games with the Sounds.

Brice Turang (1-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 K) extended his hitting streak to 14 games and on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the ninth. He is batting .309 (17-for-55) with 16 runs, 4 doubles, 3 homers and 10 RBI since his hitting streak began on July 16.

Trevor Kelley (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) added another scoreless outing, lowering his ERA to 0.38 (24.0 IP/1 ER) in 23 games with the Sounds.

Norfolk made six errors on the night. They became the first Sounds opponent to make at least five errors in a game since Oklahoma City did so on August 21st, 2019.