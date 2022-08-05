American Red Cross Response to Kentucky Flooding

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is currently working with local officials and emergency management to assess needs in the approximately nine counties impacted by flash flooding.

What We Know:

This is an incredibly challenging situation, and we are working with closely with local officials to help those in need.

On Tuesday night, the Red Cross and our partners provided comfort and care for more than 470 residents in multiple shelters across Eastern Kentucky.

Today, more than 280 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Kentucky helping to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support for those affected by this tragedy. Volunteers are also helping to replace prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment that were left behind in the rush to get to safety.

Preliminary damage assessments indicate hundreds of homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

This deadly flooding — along with the heavy rainfall in Missouri, explosive wildfires in California and recent heatwaves — are clear examples of how more intense climate-related disasters are happening more often. The Red Cross is seeing firsthand how families and communities are suffering and our volunteers are continuously there to offer comfort for people forced from their homes.

For anyone who has been impacted by this flooding, you can find safe refuge, snacks, meals and a friendly face by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app, calling 1.800.RED CROSS or visiting redcross.org/shelter.

At this time, the Red Cross is mobilizing resources and people to assist where needed. This includes volunteers from the Tennessee Region.

14 Volunteers Responding Include:

Mid-South Chapter (Memphis) – Two volunteers

Mid-West Chapter (Jackson) – Four volunteers

East Tennessee Chapter (Knoxville) – Three volunteers

Northeast Tennessee Chapter (Kingsport) – Two volunteers

Nashville Area Chapter (Nashville) – Two volunteers

Tennessee River Chapter (Clarksville) – One volunteer

We expect more volunteers will be deployed as the recovery efforts begin.

American Red Cross Shelters

The Red Cross and our partners remain committed to supporting communities impacted by flash flooding. If you need a safe place to stay, visit redcross.org/shelter or view open shelters through the Red Cross Emergency app. If you don’t have access to a computer or smart phone, call 1.800.RED CROSS (800.733.2767).

If you have been affected by the recent flash floods, please call 1.800.RED CROSS for assistance.

Again, volunteers have been assigned to this response and are either traveling or preparing to travel today to the affected areas. If you need interviews about the response, please contact Sherri McKinney, regional communications director for the Tennessee Region Red Cross at 615.425.6679 or by email at Sherri.McKinney@RedCross.org.