APSU, Buffalo Wild Wings partner to create Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics, in conjunction with Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment, has reached an agreement with Buffalo Wild Wings to create the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone at all home football games during the upcoming 2022 season, the athletics department announced Wednesday.

“This is an exciting deal that will add yet another layer to the football gameday experience in Stacheville,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Buffalo Wild Wings is a great partner and I can’t think of anyone better to bring wings, beer, and sports to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone at Fortera Stadium!”



Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer – at all five home football games this season. The Blazin’ VIPeay Zone will be located in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.



“I am looking forward to a great football season and seeing everyone at our new Blazin’ VIPeay Zone at all Austin Peay State University home games! Let’s Go Peay!” said Buffalo Wild Wings District Manager Kelly Replogle.



Another bonus for fans in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone is the chance to win Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards. There will be three buckets in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone and if a field goal or extra point from an Austin Peay State University kicker lands in one of the buckets, one fan will win a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings.



The Blazin’ VIPeay Zone presented by Buffalo Wild Wings is only available to Austin Peay football season ticket holders in section M and the VIPeay Zone Chairback section.



Fans can also receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 fans to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show at Buffalo Wild Wings the week prior to a home football game. Fans that receive a pass at the Austin Peay Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.



The Blazin’ VIPeay Zone will debut on September 3rd when the APSU Governors host Presbyterian at Fortera Stadium. Tickets for the upcoming 2022 football season can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).