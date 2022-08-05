Austin Peay State University President, First Lady generously support the Governors Own Marching Band Fund of Excellence

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous gift from APSU President Mike Licari and APSU First Lady Kirsten Licari to support the Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB).

President Licari and Kirsten Licari were members of the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota.

“As former marching band members, Kirsten and I have a special appreciation for the role that the GOMB plays in upholding our important traditions at Austin Peay State University,” Mike Licari said. “We are happy to support this exceptional group of students, and we look forward to enjoying many of their lively and creative performances for years to come.”



The APSU Governors Own Marching and Pep Bands perform at all home APSU football and basketball games, as well as exhibitions and community events. Membership is open to all APSU students, regardless of major or full/part time student status. All members of the band receive scholarship funding.

“I have enjoyed speaking with the Licaris about the memories they have from their time in the University of Minnesota Marching Band, including thrilling performances, intense rehearsals, long bus rides and lifelong friends,” John Schnettler, director of athletic bands and associate director of bands, said. “I am tremendously proud and humbled that, as alumni of this collegiate activity, they believe that APSU’s Governors Own Marching Band provides the same lifelong impact for our students. This generous gift will have a positive and immediate impact on our band program.”

The gift will be directed to the GOMB Fund of Excellence and will be used to fund the regular operations of the Governors Own Marching and Pep Bands by providing the bands with essentials such as travel, equipment, instruments, and other materials and resources.

“The Governors Own Marching Band is an integral part of every game day on the Austin Peay campus,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We are proud that President Licari and Kirsten Licari have made a commitment to enhancing the experience of the students within this program that brings so much distinction to our University.”

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.