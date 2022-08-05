Montgomery County Democratic Party holds off Conservative Challengers

Montgomery County, TN – Last night was the culmination of months of hard work. In the fall we began building a team with our local candidates. We had several incumbents to defend and we wanted to flip some districts. We ended up having 14 candidates run as Democrats all across the county.

There was also strong opposition from official Republicans and an organized group of conservative independents. We beat nearly all of them!

Of our 14 candidates, 11 won. It’s a great day to be a Montgomery County Democrat.

We flipped two commission districts

We defended every single democratic incumbent

We protected a pro-public school majority on the School Board

As I told the packed house last night at the Victory Party we won because we built a bigger team, trusted each other, and we simply did the hard work. That is what the MCDP is going to do from here on out. We will move forward as a team and we will work hard.

Thank you to everyone who made last night possible, our volunteers who knocked so many doors and made so many calls. Thank you to our candidates who stepped up to run and represented us well. Thank you to our donors who made our office, our mail program, and digital presence possible.

Lastly a special thank you and acknowledgment should be extended to our candidates who did not end the night with the most votes. Christine McKinney and Billy Burgett fought really hard against entrenched incumbents and we are thankful. Dr. Merriel Bullock Neal represented us at the top of the ticket and made a valiant effort for judicial independence. Thank you all!

Onward to November! Now we have a real opportunity to elect Ronnie Glynn for State Rep and to help Odessa Kelly defeat Mark Green!