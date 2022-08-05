Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asks Parents to Download SafeTN App for Back to School

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app.
The SafeTN app gives every Tennessean a direct line for confidentially reporting suspicious or concerning activity within schools.
Concerns and tips are vetted by law enforcement 24/7 to address circumstances like:
- Violence or assault
- Threats of violence or a planned attack
- Physical injury or harm to self or others
In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will share data and next steps for the Governor’s recent executive order to enhance school safety throughout Tennessee. Additional resources will be provided to parents, schools and law enforcement throughout the fall.
Learn more about Governor Lee’s school safety priorities and download the free SafeTN app here.