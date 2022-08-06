APSU Athletics has Fifteen Governors conferred degrees during Summer Commencement Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Fourteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and one head coach participated in the Summer 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

The commencement took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday, August 5th.

The following student-athletes were Master’s degree candidates for the August 2022 Commencement:

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2022 Commencement:

We would also like to congratulate head women’s golf coach, Jessica Combs, on receiving her Master’s degree!

These student-athletes and head coach were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field, they also represent.

Six conference championship rings.

Members of the first-ever women’s golf championship team in program history.

One conference freshman of the year.

Two conference tournament MVPs.

10 all-conference selections.

Four all-conference tournament selections.

The all-time leader in games played and started in softball history.

The all-time winningest player in beach volleyball history.

The all-time leaders in kills, matches played, and sets played in program history.

The first freshman in Ohio Valley Conference history to be named the tournament MVP.

33 Dean’s List selections.

41 Athletic Director Honor Roll selections.

One Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President.

And so, so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for giving their all to Austin Peay State University and this community. We are proud of you and wish you well in all your future endeavors. And as always, LET’S GO PEAY!