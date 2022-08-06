Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 6th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on I-24 consisting of the installation of culverts and safety end walls, and building acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross-over in the medium.

On 8/8 – 8/10, from 9:00am – 2:00pm, there will be a temporary lane closure on the WB side in order to get equipment and material on Jobsite.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road at MM 17-19 daily, from 7:00am – 5:00pm.



Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Cheatham County

I-24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00am – 5:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)

SR 1

The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 01) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

Nightly, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

I-24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 48 – 49)

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

Surveying control and targets

8/8 – 8/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

The slide repair on I-24 near MM 54.9

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures across four lanes of I-24 for re-striping

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:30pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

I-40

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, The on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in median.

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times.

MM 191.5 – 196.2

MM 208.8 – 213

MM 220.8 – 222.8

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00am – 5:00pm, There will be alternating lane closures NB & SB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

8/7 – 8/10, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating double left lane and right lane closures on I-65 NB for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

MM 73 – 74

MM 79 – 80

MM 80-82

MM 81 – 80

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

Robertson County

I-24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Montgomery County – I-24

Slope Mowing

On 8/6, 5:00am – 11:00am, there will be slope mowing at various locations WB (mm 3.20 – 6.20).

Installing culverts and safety end walls, and building Acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross-over in the medium.

On 8/8 – 8/10, from 9:00am – 2:00pm, there will be temporary lane closure on the WB side in order to get equipment and material on Jobsite.

Humphreys County

I-40

Milling and Paving WB various locations, including on ramp

8/3 – 8/8, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating WB lane closures for Milling and Paving operations will also include the exit 143 WB on-ramp on (8/4). (MM 138 – 143)

Milling and Paving EB various locations

8/9 – 8/10, 7:00pm – 5:00am, alternating EB lane closures for milling and paving operations. (138.7 – 143.2)

Milling and Paving EB various locations, including exit and Gore

8/8 – 8/10, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 136.6 – 139.2)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.