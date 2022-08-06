Clarksville-Montgomery County School System 2021-2022 TCAP District Scores

“There are many bright spots in the data to celebrate as a result of the hard work of our educators and students! We will not rest on our laurels and will be having critical conversations over the coming days and weeks to develop strategic plans to address gaps and areas of concern. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure CMCSS is one of the best school districts in the state of Tennessee,” stated Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, CMCSS Director of Schools.

CMCSS is waiting on additional data to be released, including district- and school-level accountability data and school-level assessment data. After that data is released and analyzed, the District will provide a full presentation to the community.

For more information from the Tennessee Department of Education on the 2021-2022 district data release, click here.