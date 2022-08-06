Clarksville-Montgomery County School System 2021-2022 TCAP District Scores

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education released the district-level 2021-2022 state assessment data.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) students met or exceeded state levels of proficiency in 22 of 28, or 78.6% of, assessed courses.
Additionally, the percentage of students scoring in the highest level (mastered, Level 4) met or increased from the prior year in all English and mathematics assessments. This includes the recent shifts in proficiency levels, shifts in standards, and the transition of all TCAP EOC assessments to an online platform; elementary and middle school assessments remained paper-pencil.
Areas of Strength:
- CMCSS students met or exceeded the state proficiency levels in 22 of the 28 assessed courses (78.6%).
- CMCSS students increased the percentage of students proficient from 2020-2021 in all English and mathematics assessments.
- CMCSS students maintained or increased the average scale score for 82% of the English and mathematics assessments (14 out of 17).
- CMCSS students maintained or increased the percentage of students in the Mastered range (level 4) in all English and mathematics assessments.
Target areas from the TN Commissioner of Education:
- In 4th grade ELA and mathematics, CMCSS exceeded the state proficiency and increased the proficiency within the district from the prior year.
- In 7th grade ELA, CMCSS met the state proficiency level and increased the proficiency within the district from the prior year.
- In 7th grade mathematics, CMCSS was below the state proficiency by 4% but increased the proficiency within the district from the prior year by 8%.
“There are many bright spots in the data to celebrate as a result of the hard work of our educators and students! We will not rest on our laurels and will be having critical conversations over the coming days and weeks to develop strategic plans to address gaps and areas of concern. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure CMCSS is one of the best school districts in the state of Tennessee,” stated Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, CMCSS Director of Schools.
CMCSS is waiting on additional data to be released, including district- and school-level accountability data and school-level assessment data. After that data is released and analyzed, the District will provide a full presentation to the community.
For more information from the Tennessee Department of Education on the 2021-2022 district data release, click here.