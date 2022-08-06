Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for Six Game Homestand against Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 to host the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

It’s the final time the Sounds and Stripers will play during the 2022 season.

The Sounds enter play tonight with a 3.0 game lead atop the International League West Division standings with less than 50 games remaining in the regular season.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, August 9th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way.

The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Cheerio’s 1st Birthday Party – Help the Sounds celebrate Cheerio’s birthday party!

Wednesday, August 10th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, August 11th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Boot Stein Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

AUG-Tober Fest – Pregame music performance by the Musik Meisters, an authentic polka band with accordions, alphorns, almglocken, singing and yodeling.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 12th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, August 13th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (first 2,000 fans).

Margaritaville Night – The Sounds will wear specialty Margaritaville jerseys which will be auctioned online beginning Tuesday, August 9th to Monday, August 15th at 7:00pm. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit American Cancer Society.

Sunday, August 14th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10pm – 5:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Growth Chart Giveaway presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (first 1,000 children ages 12 and under).

Back to School Night presented by Mathnasium – Fans can expand their math skills at the Mathnasium activation booth with in-game trivia and prizes.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with “.mil” e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

