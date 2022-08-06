Norfolk Tides rally in the ninth to defeat Nashville Sounds, 3-2

Norfolk, VA – For the first time this season in 103 games, the Nashville Sounds lost a game when leading after eight innings. They are now 57-1 in those situations after the Norfolk Tides stunned them with two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-2 loss on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Sounds’ division lead over Columbus is down to one game following the defeat.

The Sounds led 2-1 and had Trevor Kelley (1-2) on the mound in the bottom of the ninth. With a runner at second base and one out, the Tides thought they’d tied the game. Gunnar Henderson singled to right field, but Joey Wiemer fired a missile to the plate to cut down pinch-runner Cadyn Grenier for the second out.

Then Jordan Westburg worked a walk, and Kyle Stowers smashed the first pitch to deep right-center, just out of the reach of Garrett Mitchell for a game-ending two-run double. It was the first blown save of the year by Kelley in seven chances.

Mitchell and Wiemer were part of the Sounds’ offense in the second when they took an early lead to back rehab starter Adrian Houser. Mitchell walked, and Wiemer laced a double to the right field corner for a 1-0 game. After the Tides tied the game in the third against Justin Topa, it stayed 1-1 until the sixth.

Brice Turang led off with a double to advance his hit streak to 15 games, and he later scored on a two-out Henderson error to make it 2-1. Matt Hardy, Jake Cousins, Marcus Walden, and Luis Perdomo combined for five scoreless relief innings before the Tides’ rally in the ninth.

The six-game series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 3:05pm CT with a match-up of left-handed pitching prospects. Ethan Small (6-4, 3.24) will start for the Sounds (62-41), and DL Hall (2-6, 4.87) goes for Norfolk (48-55).

Post-Game Notes

Shortstop Brice Turang went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, moving his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 23 games, both the longest active streaks in the International League…he is batting .328 (20-for-61) during the hitting streak.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser tossed two scoreless innings in his rehab start (2ip, 0r, 1h, 1bb, 2k), throwing 36 pitches with 22 strikes.

Outfielder Sal Frelick went hitless for the first time since joining the Sounds…he’d started 9-for-19 in his first four games.

Infielder Pablo Reyes went 0-for-3 with a walk, advancing his on-base streak to 20 games in a row.

