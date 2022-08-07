Austin Peay State University Soccer plays preseason game against Little Rock today

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University soccer team and first-year head coach Kim McGowan kick off the 2022 preseason with a Sunday 2:00pm exhibition match against Little Rock at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Eleven Governors look to make their APSU debut in the preseason match, as McGowan’s inaugural roster is comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Marli Niederhauser, a graduate student with 69 matches and 27 starts in her four-year career at Utah State, highlights the quartet of veteran newcomers.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt is one of 17 returning letterwinners from the Govs’ 2021 campaign. The Federal Way, Washington native led APSU in goals (3), assists (3), points (9) and game-winning goals (2) as a freshman and was one of four players to play in all 17 games and start at least 16.



In addition to Baumgardt, the APSU Govs return three goalscorers from last season in sophomores Haley Patterson and Olivia Prock and junior Tori Case. The four accounted for 58 percent of last season’s scorers.



Little Rock finds itself in a similar situation to Austin Peay State University, as the Trojans also are led by a first-year head coach in Kelly Farrell and became the newest member of the Ohio Valley Conference in July.



The Trojans return nine players from its 2021 season that finished seventh in the Sun Belt Conference standings last season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

About the Little Rock Trojans

2022 Record: (0-0-0, 0-0-0 OVC)

2021 Record: (7-7-6, 3-4-3 Sun Belt)

2021 Season Result: After defeating Louisiana on penalty kicks in the first round of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Trojans fell victim to PKs in their quarterfinals match against South Alabama.

Returners/Newcomers: 9/13

Notable Players: Junior defender Karina De Paoli played in all 20 games for the Trojans in 2021, starting 10, and found the back of the net twice in her sophomore season. Junior defender Sanaa Williams was a NJCAA Second Team All-American for LSU-Eunice in 2021

All-Time Series (Since 2012): 3-1 APSU

Last Meeting: 3-1 Trojans. August 31st, 2018. In Little Rock, Arkansas.

Little Rock capitalized on an APSU own goal in the sixth minute for the first goal of the match and scored again in the 27th minute. The Govs fell behind by three late in the second half, before Katie Kenward’s 86th-minute goal put APSU on the board for the final score of the game.

Quick Kicks

The Governors and head coach Kim McGowan take the pitch for the first time in their inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference in Sunday’s match against Little Rock.

Austin Peay State University went 1-0-1 in its pair of exhibition matches last season, defeating Bethel (TN), 4-1, and drawing, 1-1, against Middle Tennessee.

The Governors are 5-3-4 in exhibitor matches since 2015 and have outscored their opponents 23-15 in that span.

The APSU Govs return four goalscorers from last season. The quartet accounted for 58 percent of last season’s scores.



Sophomore Alec Baumgardt highlights the Govs’ 18 returners for the 2022 season. The Federal Way, Washington native led the Govs in goals (3), assists (3), points (9), and game-winning goals (2) last year, earning first-team all-conference honors.



Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion returns to the net for the Governors in 2022. The Mirabel, Quebec native played in nine games last season, starting eight, and recorded a career-best 44 saves.



Dion’s 64-career saves rank 10th all-time in APSU soccer history. Dion needs 19 saves to pass former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time.



The APSU Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience 93 matches played.



The ASUN Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser signed with the Govs in April after spending the first four years of her collegiate career in Logan, Utah where she played in 69 matches, starting 27.



Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University Soccer team concludes their two-match preseason against Western Kentucky on August 14th at 2:00pm at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.