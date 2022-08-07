Big Eight Inning propels Nashville Sounds to 9-4 victory over Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds battled back late to take a 9-4 win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon. The win gave Nashville the series as they took their fourth contest of the six-game set.

Trailing 4-3 entering the eighth inning, Weston Wilson clubbed a game-tying solo homer to start the frame. Matt Lipka scored the go-ahead run after stealing third and getting home on a Norfolk miscue. Garrett Mitchell brought home Patrick Dorrian from third on an RBI single to make it 6-4, then Pablo Reyes sent his fourth hit of the day over the left wall for a 2-run home run, giving Nashville a sturdy 8-4 cushion.

Nashville led early and managed to tie the contest a couple of times. Reyes came through with the RBI single in the first to score Esteury Ruiz. Joey Wiemer tied the game at 2-2 in the third on an RBI single, then Reyes had his second run-scoring hit in the seventh to even the game at 3-3.



Reyes had his third four-hit game of the season and the eighth of his professional career. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native finished 4-for-6 with a run and four RBI.



Ethan Small was strong in the start, going 5.0 innings in a no-decision. The southpaw yielded three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out eight batters, the most in a start since July 7th at Columbus. Hobie Harris took the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in relief. He got the Sounds out of the seventh, then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.



Justin Topa made his seventh rehab appearance with the Sounds. He threw 25 pitches (12 strikes) while allowing a run in the seventh (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K).



The Sounds will have Monday off before returning to First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Right-hander Tyler Herb (2-5, 5.33) will start for Nashville and left-hander Jared Shuster (0-1, 4.91) will start for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT Tuesday night.

Post-Game Notes

Pablo Reyes (4-for-6, R, HR, 4 RBI) tied a career-high (8th time) with four hits in a game. It was also the fifth time he finished with 4 RBI in a contest. The barrage from the plate brings his on-base streak to 21 games.

Garrett Mitchell (3-for-6, 2 R, RBI) had his first three-hit game and second multi-hit game for the Sounds.

Matt Lipka (1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, K) became the second Sound with three stolen bases in a game (last was Andruw Monasterio on April 15 at Gwinnett).

