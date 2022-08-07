Hopkinsville Community College to hold HOPFAME work-and-learn program signing ceremony on August 10th

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) Workforce Solutions division will host a signing ceremony to recognize incoming and HOPFAME students and the company partners who will provide on-the-job training.

Second-year HOPFAME students will also be recognized for their progress toward graduation. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 9:00am in HCC’s emerging Technologies Center, Anderson Seminar Room.

New participants include 13 first-year students and one second-year student who are working with 10 company partners. HOPFAME is an Industrial Maintenance Technology / Advanced Manufacturing Technician work-and-learn program which gives participants the opportunity to earn a college degree in five semesters while gaining paid real-world work experience with a sponsoring employer.



HOPFAME is made possible through a partnership between regional manufacturers and HCC to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers.

HOPFAME students and their employers are listed below.

Douglas Autotech

Layton Mason, Hopkinsville, KY

Huhtamaki

Austin Hale, Hopkinsville, KY

Curtis Nichols, Elkton, KY

Martinrea

Samuel Lee, Hopkinsville, KY

Antonio Mabon, Oak Grove, KY

Metalsa

Adam Harrison, Hopkinsville, KY

Noah Owens, Hopkinsville, KY

Novelis

Kaedyn Fillers, Elkton, KY

Noah Holt, Elkton, KY

Plymouth Engineered Shapes

Clay Zentz, Dawson Spring, KY

Pregis

Skylar Wilson, Cadiz, KY

Toyoda Gosei

Jackson Jones, Elkton, KY

Treehouse Foods

Chase Dawson*, Hopkinsville, KY

Wabash

Ethan Lear, Hopkinsville, KY

*second-year student

About HOPFAME

HOPFAME is the Hopkinsville chapter of the Kentucky Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (KYFAME), which is a partnership of regional manufacturers and Hopkinsville Community College who are working together to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.