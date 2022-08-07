Marsha Blackburn Report: Radicals Double Down On A Tax-And-Spend Agenda

Washington, D.C. – The United States is in a recession, yet Joe Biden and his allies in Congress have the nerve to attempt to resurrect their Build Back Broke plan! These radical policies will punish Tennesseans by driving up inflation, killing jobs, and dramatically increasing taxes.

If Americans spent like this, they would be considered irresponsible—so why do Washington radicals think they can get away with reckless spending that will ultimately bankrupt our country? Talk about a double standard.

Weekly Rundown

Taiwan is our greatest partner in the Indo-Pacific region, and their continued sovereignty is essential to challenging the New Axis of Evil. I am leading the effort to empower our fellow defenders of democracy with legislation that will allow the leasing of military equipment to Taiwan. It is crucial that our partners in Taipei know that the United States will continue to support them regardless of what the Chinese Communist Party says.

Are you worried about your children being brainwashed by the radicals’ woke agenda? Most Tennessee parents are, which is why I created a guide to help moms and dads this back to school season! My must-read guide includes information on defending your children against dangerous drugs, keeping them safe when they are online, and protecting them from politically-motivated curriculum.

I was in Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, Hancock, Claiborne, and Union counties last Friday, and I heard from local leaders, residents, farmers, and members of the agricultural community who are worried about what’s going to happen when Joe Biden’s radical wish list becomes a reality.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI