82.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 7, 2022
HomeEventsWomen of Clarksville Expo to be held August 27th
Events

Women of Clarksville Expo to be held August 27th

Women of Clarksville Expo returns with Fellowship, Free Workshops, and Health Screenings

News Staff
By News Staff
Women of Clarksville Expo

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TNThe Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on August 27th, 2022 from 9:00am-3:00pm.

This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues.

The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos, and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.

“I’m so excited about our second annual Women of Clarksville Expo,” said First Lady Cynthia Pitts, who will be speaking at the event. “This year is going to be a lot of fun and we hope to see you soon.”

The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is located at 8 Champion’s Way in Clarksville Tennessee.

The Women of Clarksville Expo is free to attend, although guests are encouraged to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-clarksville-expo-tickets-313837605727.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Soccer plays preseason game against Little Rock today
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online