Austin Peay State University has Four Music Students selected to perform at National Flute Convention this month

Clarksville, TN – Three undergraduate Austin Peay State University (APSU) flute students have been selected to perform this month in the National Flute Association’s (NFA) Collegiate Flute Choir, and one graduate student will perform in the Professional Flute Choir.

James Collier, Katheryn George, and Kaleigh Wills were among 34 flutists chosen for the Collegiate Flute Choir, and Ninfa Garcia was one of 22 flutists chosen for the Professional Flute Choir.

They will perform at the 2022 NFA Convention in Chicago. The convention is August 11th-14th. The Collegiate Flute Choir will perform at noon on Sunday, August 14th. The Professional Flute Choir will perform the same day in a concert at 10:00am and during the closing ceremonies at 4:00pm.



“It’s an honor to be able to participate in such a large-scale event and to be able to meet with and network with other flutists around the nation and the world,” said Wills, a Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, native who’s majoring in music performance.



The convention also gives the students a chance to further their educational and professional careers.



“As an upcoming senior, I’m looking forward to learning more about orchestral auditions, which will also help my process preparing for graduate schools,” Wills said.



Collier, a Pegram, Tennessee, native who graduated in May with a degree in music performance, agreed. He’s pursuing a degree in band instrument repair at Minnesota State Southeast and plans to work as an instrument technician.



“I’m looking forward to possibly meeting flute technicians or their representatives from the different companies who will attend,” he said. “I may not be able to pick their brains too much about repair, but it will be great to at least make those connections.”



Wills and Collier also had praise for Dr. Lisa Wolynec, professor of music, flute, in the Austin Peay State University Department of Music.



“Going to Austin Peay State University was easily the best decision I’ve ever made,” Wills said. “I’ve met some of my best friends here. The music faculty are all wonderful, and the flute studio is the most supportive, wonderful environment to learn in.



“Dr. Lisa Wolynec, our flute professor, is an incredible teacher and an extremely talented musician,” she added. “She’s provided many opportunities for us to grow as musicians and people.”

Collier added: “I’ve enjoyed learning flute under (Dr. Wolynec), performing with the bands and flute choir, and getting to perform in major productions that I would otherwise not have the opportunity to.”Collier, George, and Wills competed against other full-time undergraduate college, university, or conservatory students nationally to make the choir. Garcia competed against professional-level flutists and flute teachers across the nation.